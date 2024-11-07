Rhoen-Klinikum Shines: Strong 9-Month Performance, Outlook Confirmed

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a revenue increase of EUR 82.1 million, reaching EUR 1,171.1 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Consolidated profit rose by 27.7% to EUR 30.4 million compared to EUR 23.8 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 75.1 million, a 2.3% increase from EUR 73.4 million in 2023.

A total of 688,787 patients were treated, marking a 3.6% increase from 664,594 patients in the previous year.

The company expects revenues of EUR 1.6 billion for the current financial year, with EBITDA projected between EUR 110 million and EUR 120 million.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG operates as one of Germany's largest healthcare providers, treating approximately 882,000 patients annually across five sites and employing over 18,200 staff.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 12,100EUR and was down -3,97 % compared with the previous day.






