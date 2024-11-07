FRIWO Boosts Efficiency Amid Low Demand; Growth Expected by 2025
FRIWO faced a challenging year with a 28% revenue drop, yet strategic cost measures and a promising Indian joint venture hint at a brighter future, aiming for profitable growth by 2025.
- FRIWO's group revenue decreased by 28% to 64.4 million euros after nine months, due to weak demand in e-mobility and tools segments.
- Despite the revenue drop, cost efficiency measures limited the EBIT loss to -2.9 million euros, with a slight profit of 0.1 million euros in the third quarter.
- A joint venture in India is expected to see strong growth in 2024, with a doubling of business volume anticipated.
- FRIWO adjusted its 2024 outlook downward due to continued weak demand, now expecting full-year sales between 90 and 95 million euros.
- The company reduced its workforce from 1,701 to 1,138 employees and improved its cost structure by selling production activities and acquiring assets for component production.
- FRIWO remains optimistic about a return to profitable growth from 2025, supported by positive developments in its Indian joint venture and cost-cutting measures.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at FRIWO is on 07.11.2024.
