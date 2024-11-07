Cenit AG (von GBC AG): Buy

07.11.2024 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Cenit AG

ISIN: DE0005407100



Reason for the research: Research Comment

Recommendation: Buy

Target price: EUR 22.00

Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025

Last rating change:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

9M 2024: Sales benefit from inorganic growth, earnings weighed down by one-off effects, guidance and our forecasts reduced, price target lowered to EUR22.00, Rating: BUY



Both organic and inorganic effects contributed to the 13.6 % increase in CENIT AG's revenue to EUR151.43 million (previous year: EUR133.31 million) in the first nine months of 2024. The companies CCE GmbH (acquired on 3 January 2024) and Analysis Prime LLC (acquired on 17 July 2024), which were acquired in the current financial year 2024 alone, have contributed revenue of EUR7.52 million since joining the group. Adjusted for the contributions of the two companies and for the base effect of the companies acquired in the previous year, which are now included for the full reporting period, organic growth was 4.3 %, close to the company's target of 5.0 %.



The increase in sales revenue was offset by a decline in EBIT to EUR3.97 million (previous year: EUR4.60 million) and thus in the EBIT margin to 2.6% (previous year: 3.5%). This is mainly due to the acquisition-related expenses and the associated sharp increase in depreciation on acquired assets. While depreciation increased by EUR1.36 million, the acquisition costs amounted to EUR0.82 million. In addition, there was a negative one-off effect (EUR0.87 million) from the deconsolidation of the Japanese subsidiary. Adjusted for the special effects, CENIT AG would have achieved an increase in EBIT to EUR4.67 million (previous year: EUR3.95 million).

Despite the significant decline in EBIT, CENIT AG again generated a high cash flow from operating activities of EUR9.91 million (previous year: EUR8.50 million). This covered a significant portion of the purchase price for the two corporate acquisitions (EUR13.96 million). Together with the repayment of bank liabilities, the company continues to have sufficient cash and cash equivalents of EUR12.18 million.



In the run-up to the publication of the nine-month report, CENIT's management adjusted its forecast. On the sales side, the contribution of the acquired Analysis Prime was included in the guidance for the first time, with the company expecting sales of EUR 205 - 210 million (previously: EUR 197 - 202 million). However, adjusted for the inorganic effect, this corresponds to a slight reduction in the guidance, as the originally expected revenue contribution of Analysis Prime of USD 11.5 million (EUR10.6 million) would have led to a new guidance of EUR207.6 - 212.6 million. According to the company, this is due to the current weak demand from the automotive and aerospace industries, which is likely to lead to lower demand for single licences in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, delays in the start of the Analysis Prime order have also led to a reduction in revenue expectations at this company. The expected gross profit loss of around EUR7m coincides with extraordinary expenses that have already been incurred and higher depreciation (PPA depreciation), meaning that the company expects EBIT to fall to between EUR8.0m and EUR8.5m.



We are adjusting our forecasts to the new guidance and, on this basis, are reducing our forecasts for the coming financial years. The full-year inclusion of Analysis Prime, the cost-cutting measures introduced and the absence of one-off effects should lead to a revenue increase and a significant improvement in the EBIT margin in the coming financial year 2025. This trend should continue into 2026. On the basis of the adjusted forecasts, we have set a new price target of EUR22.00 (previously: EUR24.15). We continue to issue a BUY rating.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31203.pdf

Contact for questions:

++++++++++++++++

Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The company analysed above has the following potential conflict of interest: (5a,6a,7,11); A catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at:



https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of the study: 07/11/24 (08:21 am) Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 07/11/24 (10:00 am)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Cenit Aktie Die Cenit Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,67 % und einem Kurs von 9,15 auf Tradegate (07. November 2024, 09:38 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Cenit Aktie um -16,20 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -21,30 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Cenit bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 76,15 Mio.. Cenit zahlte zuletzt (2024) eine Dividende von 0,0400. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,3000 %. Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 22,500Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 21,000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 24,000Euro was eine Bandbreite von +132,04 %/+165,19 % bedeutet.



Rating: Buy

Analyst: GBC

