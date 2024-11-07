    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce completion of recruitment for Phase III clinical trial with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

    Aachen, Germany/Morristown, N.J. (ots) - - The Phase III trial AV001 aims to
    evaluate QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP), a debilitating
    complication of surgery occurring after approximately 10 percent of all surgical
    procedures[1], thus affecting more than 3 million people with surgical
    procedures per year in the U.S.[2]

    - QUTENZA® is a topical system, non-systemic, non-opioid pain treatment that is
    currently approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated
    with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic
    peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults.

    - Topline results are expected in Q4 2025 and Averitas Pharma aims to submit a
    supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for a US label extension in 2026,
    subject to positive data.

    Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc., has
    completed recruitment for the Phase III clinical trial AV001. The trial
    investigates the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QUTENZA® (capsaicin) 8%
    topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) and if successful could
    support an extension of the U.S. label.

    "Patients who undergo surgery and end up developing post-surgical neuropathic
    pain, may experience debilitating complications that often are not treated
    appropriately," says Lizandra Marcondes, M.D., PhD, Senior VP Medical Affairs &
    Drug Safety US, Averitas Pharma. "We believe QUTENZA® may be a clinically
    meaningful treatment option that could address the unmet needs of many patients
    in the United States who suffer from Post-surgical neuropathic pain and may not
    be satisfied with available oral, systemically acting medicines. We look forward
    to completing the Clinical Trial with the goal to file a supplemental new drug
    application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026, assuming
    positive data."

    AV001 is a randomized, double-blind 42 week trial including 410 patients who
    have been suffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months. The
    primary endpoint of the trial is a reduction in the average pain intensity after
    12 weeks compared to baseline. In addition, the trial assesses other outcomes
    including reduction in the average pain intensity after 42 weeks, progressive
    response over time with repeated treatment, reduction of the treatment area over
    several applications, and quality of life outcomes such as sleep interference,
    physical activity, anxiety, and depression. When completed, AV001 will be the
    first blinded randomized controlled trial in post-surgical neuropathic pain that
    evaluates the long term treatment effects of a topical neuropathic pain
