Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce completion of recruitment for Phase III clinical trial with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain
Aachen, Germany/Morristown, N.J. (ots) - - The Phase III trial AV001 aims to
evaluate QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP), a debilitating
complication of surgery occurring after approximately 10 percent of all surgical
procedures[1], thus affecting more than 3 million people with surgical
procedures per year in the U.S.[2]
- QUTENZA® is a topical system, non-systemic, non-opioid pain treatment that is
currently approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated
with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic
peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults.
- Topline results are expected in Q4 2025 and Averitas Pharma aims to submit a
supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for a US label extension in 2026,
subject to positive data.
Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc., has
completed recruitment for the Phase III clinical trial AV001. The trial
investigates the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QUTENZA® (capsaicin) 8%
topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) and if successful could
support an extension of the U.S. label.
"Patients who undergo surgery and end up developing post-surgical neuropathic
pain, may experience debilitating complications that often are not treated
appropriately," says Lizandra Marcondes, M.D., PhD, Senior VP Medical Affairs &
Drug Safety US, Averitas Pharma. "We believe QUTENZA® may be a clinically
meaningful treatment option that could address the unmet needs of many patients
in the United States who suffer from Post-surgical neuropathic pain and may not
be satisfied with available oral, systemically acting medicines. We look forward
to completing the Clinical Trial with the goal to file a supplemental new drug
application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026, assuming
positive data."
AV001 is a randomized, double-blind 42 week trial including 410 patients who
have been suffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months. The
primary endpoint of the trial is a reduction in the average pain intensity after
12 weeks compared to baseline. In addition, the trial assesses other outcomes
including reduction in the average pain intensity after 42 weeks, progressive
response over time with repeated treatment, reduction of the treatment area over
several applications, and quality of life outcomes such as sleep interference,
physical activity, anxiety, and depression. When completed, AV001 will be the
first blinded randomized controlled trial in post-surgical neuropathic pain that
evaluates the long term treatment effects of a topical neuropathic pain
