Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce completion of recruitment for Phase III clinical trial with QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain

Aachen, Germany/Morristown, N.J. (ots) - - The Phase III trial AV001 aims to

evaluate QUTENZA® in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP), a debilitating

complication of surgery occurring after approximately 10 percent of all surgical

procedures[1], thus affecting more than 3 million people with surgical

procedures per year in the U.S.[2]



- QUTENZA® is a topical system, non-systemic, non-opioid pain treatment that is

currently approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated

with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic

peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults.





- Topline results are expected in Q4 2025 and Averitas Pharma aims to submit asupplemental new drug application (sNDA) for a US label extension in 2026,subject to positive data.Grünenthal announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Averitas Pharma, Inc., hascompleted recruitment for the Phase III clinical trial AV001. The trialinvestigates the efficacy, safety and tolerability of QUTENZA® (capsaicin) 8%topical system in post-surgical neuropathic pain (PSNP) and if successful couldsupport an extension of the U.S. label."Patients who undergo surgery and end up developing post-surgical neuropathicpain, may experience debilitating complications that often are not treatedappropriately," says Lizandra Marcondes, M.D., PhD, Senior VP Medical Affairs &Drug Safety US, Averitas Pharma. "We believe QUTENZA® may be a clinicallymeaningful treatment option that could address the unmet needs of many patientsin the United States who suffer from Post-surgical neuropathic pain and may notbe satisfied with available oral, systemically acting medicines. We look forwardto completing the Clinical Trial with the goal to file a supplemental new drugapplication to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026, assumingpositive data."AV001 is a randomized, double-blind 42 week trial including 410 patients whohave been suffering from moderate to severe PSNP for at least six months. Theprimary endpoint of the trial is a reduction in the average pain intensity after12 weeks compared to baseline. In addition, the trial assesses other outcomesincluding reduction in the average pain intensity after 42 weeks, progressiveresponse over time with repeated treatment, reduction of the treatment area overseveral applications, and quality of life outcomes such as sleep interference,physical activity, anxiety, and depression. When completed, AV001 will be thefirst blinded randomized controlled trial in post-surgical neuropathic pain thatevaluates the long term treatment effects of a topical neuropathic pain