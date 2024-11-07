Ekosem-Agrar AG: Interest Payment Delay & Bond Restructuring Update
Ekosem-Agrar AG is navigating a complex financial landscape, deferring interest payments and restructuring bonds as it negotiates the sale of its Russian holdings, aiming for completion by the end of 2024.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG has deferred the interest payment due on 7 December 2024 for the bond 2012/2027, with interest claims deferred by one year for 2023/2024 and further for 2022/2023 and 2021/2022.
- The deferral aligns with the bond restructuring agreed upon at the noteholders' meeting on 3 June 2024, with no interest payments planned beyond the purchase price.
- The company is in advanced talks regarding the sale of its holdings to Russia, requiring consent from financing banks, with expectations to complete the transaction by the end of 2024.
- Preparations are underway for the bond restructuring, specifically for the sale of the 2012/2027 and 2019/2029 bonds to an SPV at EUR 300.00 per bond, though uncertainty remains about cash transfer to Germany.
- Ekosem-Agrar AG is the German holding company of EkoNiva Group, Russia's largest milk producer, with over 245,000 cattle and a daily milk output of 3,700 tons.
- The company generated a total output of EUR 1,152.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 396 million in 2022, and is led by founder and CEO Stefan Dürr, who has been active in Russian agriculture since the late 1980s.
ISIN:DE000A1R0RZ5WKN:A1R0RZ
