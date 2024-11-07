XTPL: 2025 Set to Break Records with New DPS+ Boosting Strategy
XTPL is gearing up for a transformative 2025, with ambitions to hit PLN 100 million in sales by 2026. Despite a revenue dip in 2024, the company is expanding globally and investing in innovation.
- XTPL anticipates 2025 to be a record-breaking year, supported by the new DPS+ business line aimed at achieving PLN 100 million in commercial sales by 2026.
- In the first three quarters of 2024, XTPL generated PLN 6.7 million in product and service revenues, down from PLN 9.2 million in the same period last year.
- The company is progressing on four key industrial projects with major global electronics manufacturers, moving closer to industrial implementation of its technology.
- XTPL is launching its first overseas Demo Center in Boston, USA, to enhance its presence in the North American market and facilitate client demonstrations.
- The company plans to raise PLN 28-31 million through the issuance of new shares to fund further initiatives in sales, production, and R&D.
- XTPL's business model includes three complementary lines: printing modules, Delta Printing System devices, and High Performance Materials, with a potential revenue of PLN 400 million from nine industrial projects.
