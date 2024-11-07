Freenet Boosts 2024 Outlook Amid Strong Performance

freenet AG reported a 2.9% increase in revenues to EUR 1,816 million for the nine-month period of 2024, indicating moderate growth expectations.

EBITDA for the same period rose slightly to EUR 380 million, allowing for a narrowed guidance of EUR 500 - 515 million for the full year.

Free cash flow remained stable at EUR 219.9 million, leading to an increased guidance of EUR 270 - 285 million for 2024.

The total number of subscribers reached nearly 10 million, driven by significant growth in waipu.tv, which added 131.6 thousand new customers in Q3.

The TV and Media segment saw a 15.6% revenue increase to EUR 291 million, primarily due to waipu.tv's growth, despite a decline in freenet TV subscribers.

The Mobile Communications segment experienced satisfactory customer growth, with stable ARPU and revenues rising to EUR 1,522 million, reflecting a 0.5% increase year-on-year.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024 3rd Quarter 2024, at freenet is on 08.11.2024.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 27,53EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.568,29PKT (+0,59 %).





