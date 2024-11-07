Vorwerk Group Continues Global Expansion in Direct Sales / Strategic invests in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore

Wuppertal (ots) - The Vorwerk Group, a global leader in direct sales for

high-quality household appliances, announces two significant expansions in the

Asia-Pacific region. With the acquisition of the world's largest independent

Thermomix® distributor in Australia and New Zealand, which was previously not

part of the Vorwerk Group, and the establishment of new subsidiaries in Malaysia

and Singapore, Vorwerk is underlining its growth strategy and the goal of

further strengthening the company's global presence.



Australia and New Zealand: A Milestone Acquisition





For over two decades, Australia and New Zealand have been served by the world'sbiggest independent distributor of Thermomix®, The Mix. This independentdistributor is a family business, established and managed by Grace Mazur. TheMix is the largest direct sales company in Australia. Recognizing the market'ssuccess and growth potential, Vorwerk has acquired The Mix completely - eventhough Grace Mazur had not originally planned to sell it."Our commitment is in line with our global strategy of investing in markets withhigh growth potential and strengthening our presence in strategically importantregions.", says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, Speaker of the Executive Board of theVorwerk Group. "The dedication of Grace, the entire Mazur family and their teamto their customers and consultants over the past two decades has been absolutelyoutstanding," says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl.Both parties want to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining and buildingon the strong Thermomix® community in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisitionreflects the strong alignment of values and goals that will benefit employees,consultants and customers alike.Malaysia and Singapore: Establishing a Direct PresenceIn parallel, Vorwerk is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia byestablishing a national subsidiary for the Malaysian and Singaporean markets.This move allows Vorwerk to directly manage business development in these keymarkets, reinforcing the company's commitment to Southeast Asia."The decision to open a subsidiary in Malaysia and Singapore is part of ourlong-term strategy to invest in high-potential markets," says Dr. Stoffmehl."Our new structure will allow us to deepen customer relationships and provideeven better support for our advisors, who are at the heart of our business."Vorwerk acknowledges the exceptional contribution of its distributor in Malaysiaand Singapore, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Thermomix® brand inthe region over the past 15 years.ABOUT VORWERKVorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leadingdirect seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal,Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its corebusiness is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix®kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contactwith its customers and achieves this primarily through its advisors, who are atthe center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point ofcontact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group.Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (2023) and operates inmore than 61 countries.ABOUT THE MIX AUSTRALIAWhen Grace Mazur started The Mix in Australia in 2001, she did so with theunwavering belief that she was sharing something truly incredible - in both theappliance and the business opportunity. Her passion was so genuine and soheartfelt, it was infectious. It's that contagious energy, shared by our field,staff and customers, that has fuelled the business to become the number 1 rankeddirect selling company in Australia by revenue.Media contact:impact Agentur für Kommunikation GmbHStefan WatzingerTel.: +49 (0) 69 955264-23E-Mail: mailto:s.watzinger@impact.agPublication free of charge - Specimen copy requestedAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/52621/5904026OTS: Vorwerk Gruppe