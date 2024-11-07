    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vorwerk Group Continues Global Expansion in Direct Sales / Strategic invests in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore

    Wuppertal (ots) - The Vorwerk Group, a global leader in direct sales for
    high-quality household appliances, announces two significant expansions in the
    Asia-Pacific region. With the acquisition of the world's largest independent
    Thermomix® distributor in Australia and New Zealand, which was previously not
    part of the Vorwerk Group, and the establishment of new subsidiaries in Malaysia
    and Singapore, Vorwerk is underlining its growth strategy and the goal of
    further strengthening the company's global presence.

    Australia and New Zealand: A Milestone Acquisition

    For over two decades, Australia and New Zealand have been served by the world's
    biggest independent distributor of Thermomix®, The Mix. This independent
    distributor is a family business, established and managed by Grace Mazur. The
    Mix is the largest direct sales company in Australia. Recognizing the market's
    success and growth potential, Vorwerk has acquired The Mix completely - even
    though Grace Mazur had not originally planned to sell it.

    "Our commitment is in line with our global strategy of investing in markets with
    high growth potential and strengthening our presence in strategically important
    regions.", says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, Speaker of the Executive Board of the
    Vorwerk Group. "The dedication of Grace, the entire Mazur family and their team
    to their customers and consultants over the past two decades has been absolutely
    outstanding," says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl.

    Both parties want to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining and building
    on the strong Thermomix® community in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition
    reflects the strong alignment of values and goals that will benefit employees,
    consultants and customers alike.

    Malaysia and Singapore: Establishing a Direct Presence

    In parallel, Vorwerk is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia by
    establishing a national subsidiary for the Malaysian and Singaporean markets.
    This move allows Vorwerk to directly manage business development in these key
    markets, reinforcing the company's commitment to Southeast Asia.

    "The decision to open a subsidiary in Malaysia and Singapore is part of our
    long-term strategy to invest in high-potential markets," says Dr. Stoffmehl.
    "Our new structure will allow us to deepen customer relationships and provide
    even better support for our advisors, who are at the heart of our business."

    Vorwerk acknowledges the exceptional contribution of its distributor in Malaysia
    and Singapore, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Thermomix® brand in
    the region over the past 15 years.

    ABOUT VORWERK

    Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading
    direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal,
    Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its core
    business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix®
    kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact
    with its customers and achieves this primarily through its advisors, who are at
    the center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point of
    contact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group.
    Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (2023) and operates in
    more than 61 countries.

    ABOUT THE MIX AUSTRALIA

    When Grace Mazur started The Mix in Australia in 2001, she did so with the
    unwavering belief that she was sharing something truly incredible - in both the
    appliance and the business opportunity. Her passion was so genuine and so
    heartfelt, it was infectious. It's that contagious energy, shared by our field,
    staff and customers, that has fuelled the business to become the number 1 ranked
    direct selling company in Australia by revenue.

