Vorwerk Group Continues Global Expansion in Direct Sales / Strategic invests in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore
Wuppertal (ots) - The Vorwerk Group, a global leader in direct sales for
high-quality household appliances, announces two significant expansions in the
Asia-Pacific region. With the acquisition of the world's largest independent
Thermomix® distributor in Australia and New Zealand, which was previously not
part of the Vorwerk Group, and the establishment of new subsidiaries in Malaysia
and Singapore, Vorwerk is underlining its growth strategy and the goal of
further strengthening the company's global presence.
Australia and New Zealand: A Milestone Acquisition
Australia and New Zealand: A Milestone Acquisition
For over two decades, Australia and New Zealand have been served by the world's
biggest independent distributor of Thermomix®, The Mix. This independent
distributor is a family business, established and managed by Grace Mazur. The
Mix is the largest direct sales company in Australia. Recognizing the market's
success and growth potential, Vorwerk has acquired The Mix completely - even
though Grace Mazur had not originally planned to sell it.
"Our commitment is in line with our global strategy of investing in markets with
high growth potential and strengthening our presence in strategically important
regions.", says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, Speaker of the Executive Board of the
Vorwerk Group. "The dedication of Grace, the entire Mazur family and their team
to their customers and consultants over the past two decades has been absolutely
outstanding," says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl.
Both parties want to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining and building
on the strong Thermomix® community in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition
reflects the strong alignment of values and goals that will benefit employees,
consultants and customers alike.
Malaysia and Singapore: Establishing a Direct Presence
In parallel, Vorwerk is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia by
establishing a national subsidiary for the Malaysian and Singaporean markets.
This move allows Vorwerk to directly manage business development in these key
markets, reinforcing the company's commitment to Southeast Asia.
"The decision to open a subsidiary in Malaysia and Singapore is part of our
long-term strategy to invest in high-potential markets," says Dr. Stoffmehl.
"Our new structure will allow us to deepen customer relationships and provide
even better support for our advisors, who are at the heart of our business."
Vorwerk acknowledges the exceptional contribution of its distributor in Malaysia
and Singapore, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Thermomix® brand in
the region over the past 15 years.
ABOUT VORWERK
Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading
direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal,
Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. Its core
business is the production and sale of superior household products (Thermomix®
kitchen appliance, Kobold cleaning systems). Vorwerk always seeks direct contact
with its customers and achieves this primarily through its advisors, who are at
the center of the company's sales activities and serve as a central point of
contact for the customer. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf group.
Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (2023) and operates in
more than 61 countries.
ABOUT THE MIX AUSTRALIA
When Grace Mazur started The Mix in Australia in 2001, she did so with the
unwavering belief that she was sharing something truly incredible - in both the
appliance and the business opportunity. Her passion was so genuine and so
heartfelt, it was infectious. It's that contagious energy, shared by our field,
staff and customers, that has fuelled the business to become the number 1 ranked
direct selling company in Australia by revenue.
Media contact:
impact Agentur für Kommunikation GmbH
Stefan Watzinger
Tel.: +49 (0) 69 955264-23
E-Mail: mailto:s.watzinger@impact.ag
Publication free of charge - Specimen copy requested
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/52621/5904026
OTS: Vorwerk Gruppe
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group - A255F1 - DE000A255F11
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Friedrich Vorwerk Group vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
Substanzsucher schrieb gestern 14:35
Da ich vom Sieg von Donald Trump überzeugt war, habe ich mir natürlich die Auswirkungen auf meine Friedrich Vorwerk Aktien überlegt.mitdiskutieren »
Auch bei einem Ampel aus wird sich hier nichts ändern. Die KKW sind abgestellt und der Rückbau hat begonnen - das Thema ist durch (vorerst). Wir können es uns gar nicht leisten, den erzeugten Windstrom im Norden nicht zu verwenden und im Sommer muß auch der Sonnenstrom im Süden verwertet werden.
Bei den kommunalen Wärmeplanungen sehe ich dagegen Einsparungen und das Wasserstoffnetz wird sicherlich auch auf den Prüfstand kommen.
Kurz- und mittelfristig sehe ich keine Auswirkungen durch ein Ampel aus auf unsere Friedrich Vorwerk und langfristig wird der Kuchen eher größer als kleiner.
Substanzsucher schrieb 21.10.24, 12:24
Gibt es einen fairen oder rechnerischen Wert für eine Aktie?mitdiskutieren »
Der Markt macht den Preis und der Markt hat immer recht.
Der Kurs einer Friedrich Vorwerk wird nicht nur von den sehr guten Zahlen getragen, sondern auch von den Spielern am Tisch.
In der von smallvalueinvestor eingestellten Studie ist unter Aktionärsstruktur die Mondrian Investment Partners mit 4,9 zu finden - wo kommt der auf einmal her?
Unter Boerse.de sieht es ist es noch verwirrender aus, da hat MBB zwischenzeitlich auf 54% erhöht und weitere Spieler sind am Tisch.
https://www.boerse.de/unternehmensprofil/Friedrich-Vorwerk-Group-Aktie/DE000A255F11
CEO Kleinfeldt kauft, Großaktionär MBB kauft und immer mehr Spieler am Tisch - wo wird das kursmäßig enden?
smallvalueinvestor schrieb 18.10.24, 14:06
Ich habe gestern am Round Table conference call teilgenommenmitdiskutieren »
Firma läuft noch komplett unter dem Radar. Bei den positiven Aussichten. Für mich komplett unverständlich.
Der CFO wirkte kompetent aber ein wenig zögerlich. Kein Verkäufer Typ wie der Herr Laumann von Mutares.
Die Präsi war insbesondere interessant das sie die Projekte nochmals dargestellt haben.
3.Quartal war ein wenig ruhig bezüglich neuer Aufträge. Erwarte aber noch größere Aufträge in den folgenden Quartalen.
Es läuft.
VG
smallvalueinvestor
