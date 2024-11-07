Artnet AG Reveals Q3 2024 Results & Updates 2024 Financial Forecast
artnet AG anticipates a dip in Q3 2024 revenues, citing challenging market conditions. Despite a slight improvement in EBIT, the annual forecast has been adjusted, reflecting economic pressures.
- artnet AG published preliminary figures for Q3 2024, expecting revenues of EUR 16.2 million, down from EUR 17.1 million in Q3 2023.
- The operating result (EBIT) for Q3 2024 is projected at EUR -1.4 million, compared to USD -1.5 million in Q3 2023.
- The company's forecast for consolidated sales for the financial year 2024 remains unchanged at EUR 25.0 million to EUR 27.0 million.
- The expected operating result for 2024 has been revised down to between EUR 0 and EUR 0.5 million, previously estimated at EUR 0.75 million to EUR 1.5 million.
- The forecast adjustment is attributed to challenging macroeconomic conditions, particularly in the art market.
- The publication date for the Q3 2024 quarterly statement has been postponed from November 8, 2024, to November 11, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at artnet is on 15.11.2024.
