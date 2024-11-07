Singulus Technologies Boosts 2024 Outlook with Strong Early Financials

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2024 due to delays in order awards in the Solar segment, expecting sales between €80.0 to 90.0 million and positive EBIT of €1.0 to 3.5 million.

The company reported revenue of €61.0 million for the first nine months of 2024, an increase from €55.8 million in 2023.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at €1.9 million, compared to a negative €5.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Incoming orders reached €70.8 million, significantly higher than the €32.3 million in the previous year.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2024, was €68.7 million, up from €61.3 million in 2023.

The announcement was made by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, located in Kahl am Main, Germany, with contact details provided for investor relations and company spokesperson.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Singulus Technologies is on 13.11.2024.

The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 1,2700EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.





