Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft Thrives on Growth and Investment Path

Fabasoft AG reported a 7.7% increase in sales revenue to EUR 42.5 million for the first half of the fiscal year 2024/2025.

Recurring revenues rose by 14.8% to EUR 24.2 million, accounting for 57.0% of total revenues.

The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 10.6 million and an EBIT of EUR 6.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

Fabasoft is recognized for having the highest R&D intensity in Austria, with R&D investments at 31.4% of revenue.

The workforce increased by approximately 1.4%, totaling 495 employees as of 30 September 2024.

The company is focusing on sustainable investments in product innovations and AI use cases to support digital transformation for its customers.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 08.11.2024.

The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 14,575EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.





