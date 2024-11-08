Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft Thrives on Growth and Investment Path
Fabasoft AG has shown impressive growth in the first half of fiscal year 2024/2025, with sales climbing 7.7% to EUR 42.5 million. Their focus on innovation and AI is driving digital transformation.
Foto: Fabasoft International Services GmbH
- Fabasoft AG reported a 7.7% increase in sales revenue to EUR 42.5 million for the first half of the fiscal year 2024/2025.
- Recurring revenues rose by 14.8% to EUR 24.2 million, accounting for 57.0% of total revenues.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 10.6 million and an EBIT of EUR 6.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year.
- Fabasoft is recognized for having the highest R&D intensity in Austria, with R&D investments at 31.4% of revenue.
- The workforce increased by approximately 1.4%, totaling 495 employees as of 30 September 2024.
- The company is focusing on sustainable investments in product innovations and AI use cases to support digital transformation for its customers.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Fabasoft is on 08.11.2024.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 14,575EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
-0,17 %
-2,18 %
-0,34 %
-9,33 %
-30,10 %
-61,54 %
-34,93 %
+367,15 %
+133,20 %
ISIN:AT0000785407WKN:922985
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte