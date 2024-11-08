Steyr Motors AG Hits Major Growth Milestones, Expands into Asia

Steyr Motors AG has opened a new office in Beijing, China, to enhance its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company is pursuing China 2 emission certification for its marine engines, aiming to unlock new market opportunities.

Steyr Motors has added seven new distributors in Asia to strengthen its distribution network and service capabilities.

The company has signed over EUR 6 million in new contracts in Asia, indicating strong initial success in the region.

CEO Julian Cassutti highlighted the importance of these milestones for the company's growth strategy in Asia.

Steyr Motors aims for a revenue increase of over 40% in 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin exceeding 20%.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 14,775EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.





