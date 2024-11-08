MAX Automation SE: Strong Q3 Performance Amid Economic Challenges

MAX Automation SE reported a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2024 despite macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges.

Sales from continuing operations fell to EUR 273.1 million, a decrease from EUR 289.9 million in the same period of 2023, due to muted demand.

The operating result (EBITDA) from continuing operations decreased to EUR 24.9 million, with a resilient EBITDA margin of 9.1%.

Order intake from continuing operations fell by 13.5% to EUR 233.5 million, and the order backlog decreased by 19.8% to EUR 165.1 million.

The outlook for 2024 was adjusted, with expected sales between EUR 350 million and EUR 380 million and EBITDA between EUR 27 million and EUR 31 million.

The cash outflow in operating cash flow increased to EUR 2.7 million, while cash flow from investing activities saw a cash inflow of EUR 60.9 million due to the disposal of the MA micro Group.

