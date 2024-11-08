Deutsche Wohnen: Strong 2024 Performance in First Nine Months

Deutsche Wohnen SE reported stable performance in the first nine months of 2024 despite a challenging real estate environment.

Adjusted EBT for continuing operations was €384.1 million, equating to €0.97 per share, but below the prior-year level.

The NAV declined by 2.2% since year-end 2023 to €16,606.0 million or €41.84 per share.

The vacancy rate remained very low at 1.6%, with in-place rent per square meter increasing by 3.3% to €7.91.

Operating Free Cash-Flow (OFCF) increased by 59.4% to €386.6 million, while the profit for the period improved significantly from a loss of €1,300.5 million to a loss of €255.5 million.

Deutsche Wohnen is part of the Vonovia Group and focuses on managing residential properties in Germany, with a portfolio of around 140,000 residential units as of September 30, 2024.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2024, at Deutsche Wohnen is on 08.11.2024.

