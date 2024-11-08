Schweizer Electronic AG: 2024's First 9 Months Business Surge

Order backlog at the end of Q3 2024 was 221 million euros, with a decrease from 254.4 million euros in September 2023.

Sales increased by 7.8% in the first nine months of 2024, driven by strong growth in trading sales, which rose by 38.8%.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024 was -1.0 million euros, a significant drop from 8.2 million euros in the same period of 2023.

Automotive customers accounted for 80.6% of sales, while sales to industrial customers and other sectors decreased.

The equity ratio fell to 16.5% as of September 30, 2024, from 24.3% at the end of 2023, with operating cash flow at 5.1 million euros.

The 2024 forecast was adjusted, with expected sales at the lower end of 140 to 150 million euros and EBITDA between 0 and 2 million euros.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 3,5500EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.






