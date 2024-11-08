Westwing Announces Exciting Public Share Buyback Offer

Westwing Group SE has decided to make a public share buyback offer for up to 1,200,000 shares at EUR 8.25 per share.

The total volume of the share buyback offer amounts to up to EUR 9,900,000.00.

The acceptance period for the offer is expected to run from November 12, 2024, to December 10, 2024.

The buyback is part of an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2024, allowing up to 10% of the company's share capital to be bought back by June 18, 2029.

Westwing Group SE currently holds 885,795 treasury shares, which is approximately 4.24% of the company's share capital.

Details of the offer will be published on Westwing's website and in the German Federal Gazette, with a separate document for U.S. shareholders.

The next important date, Analyst Day at the German Equity Forum in Frankfurt., at Westwing is on 26.11.2024.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 7,7800EUR and was up +9,12 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.





