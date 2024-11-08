Allane Mobility Group Sees Strong Business Growth in First 9 Months of 2024
Allane Mobility Group has shown impressive growth, with a 38% surge in revenue and a 9.2% increase in contracts. Despite challenges, their strategic focus on leasing and service solutions is paying off.
- Allane Mobility Group reported a 38.0% increase in consolidated operating revenue, reaching EUR 332.6 million in the first nine months of 2024.
- The Group's contract portfolio grew by 9.2%, totaling 138,500 contracts compared to December 31, 2023.
- Adjusted forecasts for 2024 predict a contract portfolio between 130,000 and 150,000 contracts and operating revenue between EUR 425 million and EUR 475 million.
- EBITDA rose by 53.8% to EUR 235.2 million, while earnings before taxes (EBT) fell to EUR -31.8 million due to impairment losses related to electric vehicles.
- The company attributes its growth to the expansion of its contract portfolio and the effectiveness of its FAST LANE 27 strategy, despite challenging market conditions.
- Allane SE is primarily focused on vehicle leasing and full-service solutions, with a significant share held by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (as of Q3 2024), at Allane is on 08.11.2024.
The price of Allane at the time of the news was 9,8750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,51 %
-1,50 %
-4,37 %
-7,08 %
-16,53 %
-42,80 %
-10,45 %
-56,70 %
ISIN:DE000A0DPRE6WKN:A0DPRE
