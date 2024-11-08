Borussia Dortmund Unveils Q1 2024/25 Financial Highlights

Borussia Dortmund reported a consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 1.7 million for Q1 2024/2025, down from EUR 58.9 million in the prior year.

The decline in EBT was primarily due to a EUR 63.0 million decrease in net transfer income.

Consolidated revenue increased to EUR 107.3 million, up EUR 5.0 million from the previous year.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter was EUR 1.6 million, significantly lower than EUR 52.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating proceeds, including gross transfer proceeds, amounted to EUR 141.3 million, down from EUR 213.2 million in the previous year.

Personnel expenses decreased by EUR 2.9 million, while depreciation and other operating expenses increased compared to the prior year.

The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Statement – Q1 Fiscal Year 2024/2025, at Borussia Dortmund is on 14.11.2024.

