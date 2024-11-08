Freenet Aims for Significant EBITDA & Cash Flow Growth by 2028

freenet AG aims to significantly grow EBITDA and free cash flow by 2028, with a target of at least EUR 600 million in EBITDA.

The company plans to maintain a dividend distribution of 80% of free cash flow.

IPTV is identified as a key growth area, with an expected increase in subscribers to around 3.5 million by 2028.

The Mobile Communications segment is expected to contribute an additional EUR 20 million to EBITDA by 2028.

Free cash flow is projected to increase to at least EUR 330 million by 2028, maintaining a high cash conversion rate of over 50%.

The 2028 financial ambition does not account for mergers & acquisitions or new revenue sources, focusing instead on existing strategies and market developments.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024 3rd Quarter 2024, at freenet is on 08.11.2024.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 28,75EUR and was up +4,28 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.532,98PKT (-0,45 %).





