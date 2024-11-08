ENCAVIS AG: Unlocking New Growth in Renewable Energy

Encavis AG reported a slight increase in electricity production to approximately 2,677 GWh in Q3 2024, compared to 2,673 GWh in the previous year.

Operational net revenues decreased by about 10% to approximately EUR 321.6 million, down from EUR 356.1 million year-on-year.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by around 18% to approximately EUR 201.3 million, compared to EUR 246.1 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT decreased by approximately 31% to around EUR 109.3 million, down from EUR 158.9 million year-on-year.

The company revised its 2024 guidance, projecting revenues of EUR 425 million (down from > EUR 460 million) and EBITDA of EUR 260-270 million (down from > EUR 300 million).

Operational cash flow is expected to be between EUR 225-235 million, a decrease from the original estimate of > EUR 260 million.

The next important date, "Publication of the press release for the interim report Q3/9M 2024 after market close.", at ENCAVIS is on 13.11.2024.

The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 16,945EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.385,47PKT (-0,52 %).





