ENCAVIS AG: Unlocking New Growth in Renewable Energy
Encavis AG's Q3 2024 results reveal a slight uptick in electricity production but a notable decline in financial performance, prompting a downward revision of their annual guidance.
Foto: Encavis
- Encavis AG reported a slight increase in electricity production to approximately 2,677 GWh in Q3 2024, compared to 2,673 GWh in the previous year.
- Operational net revenues decreased by about 10% to approximately EUR 321.6 million, down from EUR 356.1 million year-on-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell by around 18% to approximately EUR 201.3 million, compared to EUR 246.1 million in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBIT decreased by approximately 31% to around EUR 109.3 million, down from EUR 158.9 million year-on-year.
- The company revised its 2024 guidance, projecting revenues of EUR 425 million (down from > EUR 460 million) and EBITDA of EUR 260-270 million (down from > EUR 300 million).
- Operational cash flow is expected to be between EUR 225-235 million, a decrease from the original estimate of > EUR 260 million.
The next important date, "Publication of the press release for the interim report Q3/9M 2024 after market close.", at ENCAVIS is on 13.11.2024.
The price of ENCAVIS at the time of the news was 16,945EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.385,47PKT (-0,52 %).
-0,41 %
-1,52 %
-0,82 %
-0,65 %
+31,23 %
-1,58 %
+95,80 %
+399,63 %
+418,23 %
ISIN:DE0006095003WKN:609500
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte