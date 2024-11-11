Stabilus SE Hits FY2024 Revenue & EBIT Targets with Full Preliminary Figures

Stabilus SE reported a 7.5% increase in revenue for FY2024, reaching €1,305.9 million, fulfilling its forecast.

The adjusted EBIT for FY2024 was €157.1 million, with a margin of 12.0%, slightly down from €158.4 million in the previous year.

Profit for FY2024 was €72.0 million, a decrease from €103.3 million in FY2023, due to depreciation, acquisition costs, and higher taxes.

The APAC region saw strong revenue growth of 16.1% to €311.5 million, while EMEA and the Americas experienced moderate growth.

The acquisition of Destaco contributed positively to revenue, particularly in the Industrial Automation segment, which generated €95.4 million.

Stabilus aims to reduce its net leverage ratio below 2.0 within the next two to three years, having already reduced net debt by over €50 million in the last six months of FY2024.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Stabilus is on 09.12.2024.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 37,93EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

33 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,08EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.652,05PKT (-0,01 %).





