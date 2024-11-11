LEM Faces Challenging Start in 2024/25 Season
In the first half of 2024/25, LEM faced a challenging period with a significant drop in sales and profits, prompting strategic shifts to navigate the turbulent market landscape.
- LEM's sales declined by 29.9% to CHF 156.5 million in the first half of 2024/25, with significant regional declines in EMEA (37.9%), Rest of Asia (42.7%), and the Americas (29.4%), while China saw an 11.7% decrease.
- The company's EBIT fell by 72.6% to CHF 14.2 million, with a margin of 9.1%, and net profit dropped to CHF 8.6 million, resulting in a net profit margin of 5.5%.
- Cash flow from operating activities was negative at CHF -2.7 million, due to lower profit levels and increased net working capital.
- LEM expects subdued business conditions and forecasts full-year sales between CHF 290 to 310 million, with a high single-digit EBIT margin, launching the "Fit for Growth" program to improve performance.
- The company experienced varied performance across business segments, with declines in Automation, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Energy Distribution & High Precision, and Track sectors.
- LEM aims to grow at least as fast as the market, targeting low double-digit growth, but has postponed its goal of reaching CHF 600 million in sales to 2029/30, with an EBIT margin of around 20%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 11.11.2024.
