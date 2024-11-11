Continental Boosts Earnings Again: A Promising Investment Opportunity
Continental AG's Q3 2024 results reveal a mixed financial landscape, with sales dipping but profits soaring. Despite challenges, the company eyes future growth and strategic shifts in its Automotive sector.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €9.8 billion in Q3 2024, a decrease of 4.0% compared to Q3 2023.
- The adjusted EBIT for Q3 2024 was €873 million, showing a 36.0% increase from Q3 2023, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.9%.
- Net income for Q3 2024 was €486 million, marking a 62.8% increase from the previous year.
- The Tires group sector achieved a strong adjusted EBIT margin of 14.5%, while ContiTech faced challenges due to weak industrial demand in Europe and North America.
- Continental has adjusted its 2024 outlook, expecting sales between €39.5 billion and €42.0 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0% to 7.0%.
- The company is progressing with plans for a potential spin-off of its Automotive sector by the end of 2025, aiming for further earnings improvements.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 58,50EUR and was up +3,28 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 58,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.304,00PKT (+0,26 %).
