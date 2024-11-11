q.beyond Boosts EBITDA to €2.2M with €2.1M Increase
q.beyond achieved significant financial growth in Q3 2024, boosting its EBITDA and revenues while enhancing its nearshoring and offshoring capabilities. The company is on track for a promising 2025.
- q.beyond increased its EBITDA by €2.1 million to €2.2 million in Q3 2024.
- Q3 2024 revenues rose to €47.0 million, with a free cash flow of €1.0 million.
- The company expects full-year EBITDA to increase by more than 40% to between €8 million and €10 million.
- 9-month EBITDA improved from €-0.1 million to €6.4 million, with revenues rising to €141.4 million.
- q.beyond's nearshoring and offshoring quota increased to 13% by the end of Q3 2024.
- The company aims for positive consolidated net income in 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8%.
The next important date, Release of the Q3/2024 Quarterly Statement, at q.beyond is on 11.11.2024.
The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 0,7780EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7770EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005137004WKN:513700
