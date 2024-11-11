Hannover Re Boosts 2024 Profit Target, Eyes €2.4B Net Income by 2025

Hannover Re raises its profit target for 2024 to around EUR 2.3 billion and expects Group net income of approximately EUR 2.4 billion for 2025.

Group net income increased by 30.4% to EUR 1.8 billion after three quarters.

Reinsurance revenue grew by 7.0% adjusted for exchange rate effects, reaching EUR 19.7 billion.

Return on investment reached 3.1%, and return on equity stood at 22.9%.

Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were within the budgeted expectation.

Hannover Re anticipates a combined ratio of less than 89% in property and casualty reinsurance for 2024 and expects to grow reinsurance revenue by more than 5% based on constant exchange rates.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hannover Rueck is on 11.11.2024.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 241,50EUR and was up +0,86 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 245,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,45 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 19.302,00PKT (+0,25 %).





