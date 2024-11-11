Hannover Re Boosts 2024 Profit Target, Eyes €2.4B Net Income by 2025
Hannover Re is setting ambitious financial goals, projecting a significant profit increase for 2024 and 2025. With robust growth in reinsurance revenue and strong returns, the company is on a promising trajectory.
- Hannover Re raises its profit target for 2024 to around EUR 2.3 billion and expects Group net income of approximately EUR 2.4 billion for 2025.
- Group net income increased by 30.4% to EUR 1.8 billion after three quarters.
- Reinsurance revenue grew by 7.0% adjusted for exchange rate effects, reaching EUR 19.7 billion.
- Return on investment reached 3.1%, and return on equity stood at 22.9%.
- Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were within the budgeted expectation.
- Hannover Re anticipates a combined ratio of less than 89% in property and casualty reinsurance for 2024 and expects to grow reinsurance revenue by more than 5% based on constant exchange rates.
