Salzgitter AG Hits Breakeven in Challenging Market: Nine-Month Results

Salzgitter AG achieved a breakeven operating result over the first nine months of 2024 despite a challenging market environment.

The Technology Business Unit is on track for a record result, supported by effective diversification and profit improvement measures.

The company's external sales decreased to €7.7 billion, down from €8.4 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to lower rolled steel product prices.

The after-tax result was a loss of €197.7 million, with basic earnings per share at €-3.74, compared to a profit of €193.7 million and earnings per share of €3.51 in 2023.

Salzgitter AG is implementing its 'Salzgitter AG 2030' strategy, focusing on competitiveness and future viability, including the transformation of steel production.

The company anticipates sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion for 2024, with a pre-tax loss between €275 million and €325 million, factoring in one-off items like impairments and restructuring provisions.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 11.11.2024.

