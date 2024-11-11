Salzgitter AG Hits Breakeven in Challenging Market: Nine-Month Results
Salzgitter AG navigated a tough market in 2024, breaking even operationally. While sales dipped, the Technology Unit thrived, and strategic shifts aim to secure future growth amidst financial challenges.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- Salzgitter AG achieved a breakeven operating result over the first nine months of 2024 despite a challenging market environment.
- The Technology Business Unit is on track for a record result, supported by effective diversification and profit improvement measures.
- The company's external sales decreased to €7.7 billion, down from €8.4 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to lower rolled steel product prices.
- The after-tax result was a loss of €197.7 million, with basic earnings per share at €-3.74, compared to a profit of €193.7 million and earnings per share of €3.51 in 2023.
- Salzgitter AG is implementing its 'Salzgitter AG 2030' strategy, focusing on competitiveness and future viability, including the transformation of steel production.
- The company anticipates sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion for 2024, with a pre-tax loss between €275 million and €325 million, factoring in one-off items like impairments and restructuring provisions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 11.11.2024.
The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 19,310EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,420EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,57 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.391,88PKT (-0,47 %).
+1,09 %
+41,33 %
+37,16 %
+26,07 %
-23,39 %
-37,13 %
+5,95 %
-15,28 %
+42,78 %
ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte