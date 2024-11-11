Eleving Group Soars: Accelerated Growth Fueled by Successful IPO
Eleving Group has showcased remarkable growth in 2024, achieving record revenues and completing a historic IPO. With strategic expansions and sustainable initiatives, the company is poised for continued success.
- Eleving Group reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues of EUR 157.9 million, a 17% increase year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA reaching EUR 65.0 million, up 16%.
- The company successfully completed the largest IPO in Nasdaq Riga history, raising EUR 29 million, which will be used for business expansion and optimizing capital structure.
- Loan issuance volumes increased by 26% to EUR 263.1 million, driven by organic demand and expanded sales channels, particularly in the Vehicle Finance and Consumer Finance segments.
- Eleving Group's net profit before FX and discontinued operations rose by 15% to EUR 25.1 million, with total net profit reaching EUR 21.9 million, also a 15% increase.
- The company is focused on sustainable growth, with significant progress in financing electric motorcycles in East Africa and plans to enhance its digital solutions across various markets.
- Eleving Group was ranked 41st among the fastest-growing European companies over the last decade by the Financial Times, highlighting its strong operational performance and growth trajectory.
