Hawesko Holding Shines with Impressive Q3 2024 Results

Hawesko Holding SE reported sales of €433 million for the first nine months of 2024, slightly under 4% below the previous year.

Operating EBITDA was €34 million, with a stable return of 7.8%, slightly below the previous year.

The third quarter showed signs of recovery, with reduced gaps in sales and earnings compared to the previous year, supported by all segments.

The E-Commerce segment exceeded previous year's sales due to successful initiatives, while the Retail segment remained stable.

Preliminary calculations indicate growth in the fourth quarter, with expectations to surpass last year's figures, especially during the Christmas season.

Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across Retail, B2B, and E-Commerce segments, and its shares are listed on the Hamburg and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 24,050EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.






