MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

11.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: MAX Automation SE

ISIN: DE000A2DA588



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 11.11.2024

Target price: EUR 7.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Konstantin Völk



Muted Q3 numbers due to investment reluctance; chg. est.

Topic: MAX released its Q3 numbers last Friday with sales below but EBITDA above our estimates.



Q3 sales came in at EUR 85m (eNuW: EUR 90m), a 15% decrease yoy due to a soft order backlog and investment reluctance across all portfolio companies except ELWEMA. EBITDA increased 17% to EUR 9.3m (eNuW: EUR 7.1m) due to a EUR 4.5m profit from a litigation in connection with the sale of NSM Packtec in 2018. However, adjusted by the effect from NSM Packtec, EBITDA would have been 39% lower yoy with a 2.3ppts margin decrease, impacted by economies of scale, wage inflation and product mix effects.



Order intake decreased 13% yoy to EUR 67m, leading to a low order backlog of EUR 165m (vs. EUR 206m in Q3'23). Major contributor to the reduction in order backlog was bdtronic with a sharp decline to EUR 30m in Q3'24 (vs. EUR 76m in Q3'23).



Bdtronic's sales decreased 15% yoy to EUR 22m in Q3 and EBITDA came in at EUR -0.1m (EUR 3.8m in Q3'23) due to a low order intake in H1'24 affected by the EV sales crisis. While bdtronic had to expand its capacities to handle the rapid demand increase during FY23, they are now suffering from a higher cost base and external personnel, which could only slowly be reduced to c. 30 end of Q3'24 from c. 120 at the peak in FY23. Further, the company still has impregnation orders from FY23 in the backlog with lower profitability that will also have a negative impact in Q4'24e. Having said that, bdtronic is still a leading expert in its field and once the cyclical demand recovers, we expect profitability to normalize.



Vecoplan showed a flat sales development in Q3 (EUR 46m) but decreased its EBITDA by 40% to EUR 3.4m due to a less favorable product mix, a higher headcount and wage inflation. Order intake decreased by 8.9% attributable to postponements from US customers related to the election (North America: 43% of sales). We expect demand to increase in Q4'24e and modest growth for FY25e.



MA micro: MAX Automation received c. EUR 70m cash inflow for the sale of MA micro of which c. EUR 60m was used to reduce debt, lifting the equity ratio to a healthy 51% (vs. 30% in Q3'23). This should lead to an interest expense reduction of EUR 4-5m in FY25e (eNuW). Considering the recent deterioration of MA micro's operating business, we don't expect significant earn-out payments.



Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 7.00, based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31253.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2026361 11.11.2024 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur MAX Automation Aktie Die MAX Automation Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -3,99 % und einem Kurs von 5,30 auf Tradegate (11. November 2024, 08:10 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der MAX Automation Aktie um -1,49 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,21 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von MAX Automation bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 223,54 Mio.. Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 8,0000Euro.



Rating: Buy

Analyst:

