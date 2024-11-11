Original-Research
MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): Buy
- MAX Automation SE: Q3-Zahlen unter Erwartungen
- EBITDA steigt, aber Umsatz sinkt um 15% yoy
- Kaufempfehlung bleibt, Kursziel bei 7,00 EUR
Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG
11.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE
Company Name: MAX Automation SE
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 11.11.2024
Target price: EUR 7.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Konstantin Völk
Muted Q3 numbers due to investment reluctance; chg. est.
Topic: MAX released its Q3 numbers last Friday with sales below but EBITDA above our estimates.
Q3 sales came in at EUR 85m (eNuW: EUR 90m), a 15% decrease yoy due to a soft order backlog and investment reluctance across all portfolio companies except ELWEMA. EBITDA increased 17% to EUR 9.3m
(eNuW: EUR 7.1m) due to a EUR 4.5m profit from a litigation in connection with the sale of NSM Packtec in 2018. However, adjusted by the effect from NSM Packtec, EBITDA would have been 39% lower
yoy with a 2.3ppts margin decrease, impacted by economies of scale, wage inflation and product mix effects.
Order intake decreased 13% yoy to EUR 67m, leading to a low order backlog of EUR 165m (vs. EUR 206m in Q3'23). Major contributor to the reduction in order backlog was bdtronic with a sharp decline
to EUR 30m in Q3'24 (vs. EUR 76m in Q3'23).
Bdtronic's sales decreased 15% yoy to EUR 22m in Q3 and EBITDA came in at EUR -0.1m (EUR 3.8m in Q3'23) due to a low order intake in H1'24 affected by the EV sales crisis. While bdtronic had to
expand its capacities to handle the rapid demand increase during FY23, they are now suffering from a higher cost base and external personnel, which could only slowly be reduced to c. 30 end of
Q3'24 from c. 120 at the peak in FY23. Further, the company still has impregnation orders from FY23 in the backlog with lower profitability that will also have a negative impact in Q4'24e. Having
said that, bdtronic is still a leading expert in its field and once the cyclical demand recovers, we expect profitability to normalize.
Vecoplan showed a flat sales development in Q3 (EUR 46m) but decreased its EBITDA by 40% to EUR 3.4m due to a less favorable product mix, a higher headcount and wage inflation. Order intake
decreased by 8.9% attributable to postponements from US customers related to the election (North America: 43% of sales). We expect demand to increase in Q4'24e and modest growth for FY25e.
MA micro: MAX Automation received c. EUR 70m cash inflow for the sale of MA micro of which c. EUR 60m was used to reduce debt, lifting the equity ratio to a healthy 51% (vs. 30% in Q3'23). This
should lead to an interest expense reduction of EUR 4-5m in FY25e (eNuW). Considering the recent deterioration of MA micro's operating business, we don't expect significant earn-out payments.
Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 7.00, based on DCF.
2026361 11.11.2024 CET/CEST
Hamburg, 29. Oktober 2024 - Der Verwaltungsrat der im Prime Standard der
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notierten MAX Automation SE ( ISIN DE000A2DA588)
hat heute die Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2024 nach unten
angepasst. Auf Basis der aktualisierten Planung für das vierte Quartal 2024
erwartet der Verwaltungsrat nun einen Umsatz zwischen EUR 350 Mio. und EUR
380 Mio. (bisher: zwischen EUR 390 Mio. und EUR 450 Mio.) sowie ein
operatives Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (EBITDA) zwischen
EUR 27 Mio. und EUR 31 Mio. (bisher: zwischen EUR 31 Mio. und EUR 38 Mio.).
Maßgeblich für die Anpassung der Umsatzprognose ist im Wesentlichen ein
rückläufiger Auftragseingang infolge der schwachen Weltkonjunktur. Mit
Ausnahme von ELWEMA sind alle Segmente hiervon betroffen. Die
EBITDA-Prognose wird zusätzlich aufgrund von gestiegenen Projektkosten im
Segment bdtronic Gruppe belastet.
Detaillierte Finanzinformationen
Die vollständige Zwischenmitteilung zum dritten Quartal 2024 der MAX
Automation SE steht ab dem 8. November 2024 unter
https://www.maxautomation.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ zum
Download zur Verfügung.
Die Prognoseerhöhung für 2023 vom 28.07. letzten Jahres ist wohl doch bei einigen angekommen, auch die Q3-Zahlen waren im Rahmen der höher gesteckten Erwartungen. Am 12.03.24 sollen die Gesamtjahresergebnisse vorgestellt werden. Die Hoffnungen liegen scheinbar hoch, denn die Aktie hat sich seit dem Tief von ca. 5,70 € Ende Nov. '23 auf aktuell 6,18 € hochgearbeitet.