MLP SE (von NuWays AG): Buy
- MLP SE erhält Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 12,00 EUR.
- Q3-Umsatz wird auf 242 Mio. EUR, +15% yoy, geschätzt.
- EBIT steigt um 133% yoy auf 18 Mio. EUR, Performance Fees.
Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
11.11.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
Company Name: MLP SE
ISIN: DE0006569908
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 11.11.2024
Target price: EUR 12.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Q3 preview: Solid release ahead and easy to achieve guidance
Topic: On Thursday, Nov. 14th, MLP will releas Q3 results, after previously having released an ad-hoc with Q3 EBIT to come in 'significantly above previous year's Q3 due to a EUR 17m performance
fee collection and consequently raising the FY'24e EBIT guidance (see update from Oct. 8th). Here's what we expect in detail:
Q3 total sales should arrive elevated at EUR 242m (+15% yoy) driven by a mix of (1) the aforementioned performance fees (EUR 17m vs. 0.1m in Q3'23) and (2) a solid underlying development with sales ex performance fees to be up 7% yoy. For the latter, we expect the segments FERI (+41% yoy to EUR 75m, +9% yoy ex perf. fees), Banking (+14% yoy to EUR 54m), Finanzberatung (+7% yoy to EUR 95m) and from low levels also the RE segment Deutschland.Immobilien (+58% yoy to EUR 9m) to have contributed most to the growth.
Q3 EBIT should mainly profit from the performance fee contribution (eNuW: EUR 11m EBIT effect, c. 65% incremental margin) and thus grow by 133% yoy to EUR 18m. Adjusting for performance fees, underlying EBIT should arrive at EUR 7m, down only slightly (-8% yoy), as we expect a constant yoy net interest income of EUR 12.5m due to recent interest rate declines.
Based on our estimates (EUR 67m EBIT per 9M), the FY'24e guidance of EUR 85-95m EBIT would only require a Q4 EBIT of EUR 18-28m (eNuW: EUR 28m), which compares well to previous periods of EUR 23m (Q4'22) and EUR 25m (Q4'23). Mind you, that both previous Q4s recorded no significant collection of performance fees and were burdened by goodwill impairments in the RE segment (EUR 3m in Q4'22; EUR 4m in Q4'23). As current capital market performance bodes well for potential performance fees, while also the market recovery in RE poses less risk for another goodwill impairment in Q4, the chances are that the guidance could be outperformed. Despite us not assuming significant performance fees for Q4, we are positioned at the top end of the guidance (eNuW: EUR 95m).
Against this backdrop, we expect a solid Q3 release, also with record high AuMs of EUR 61bn, +9% yoy. Therefore, we confirm MLP in our NuWays Alpha List and reiterate our BUY recommendation with an
unchanged PT of EUR 12.00, based on FCFY'24e.
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur MLP Aktie
Die MLP Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,18 % und einem Kurs von 6,02 auf Tradegate (11. November 2024, 09:06 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der MLP Aktie um -0,17 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -1,96 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von MLP bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 659,29 Mio..
MLP zahlte zuletzt (2024) eine Dividende von 0,3000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 5,2000 %.
Die letzten 1 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 12,000EUR.
einfach Seite 42 und 43 GB lesen...3 Satz bekommst Du doch hin..oder ?
Falls nicht hier noch eine Nebenrechnung:
109,3Sahres x 0,30€ = 32,79 Mio. Ausschüttung sind wieviel vom Konzernergebnis i.H.v. 44,1?
„Bitte beim nächsten Mal darauf achten: Keine Aussagen, die suggerieren, ich würde nur Copy-Paste verwenden.
Eigenständige Recherche ist wichtig – also gerne selbst prüfen....katjuscha-research! Danke
https://mlp-se.de/redaktion/mlp-se-de/investoren/berichte/geschaeftsberichte/mlp-se-2023-geschaeftsbericht.pdf
Den digitalen Schadenmeldeprozess gibt es bereits. Diesen muss allerdings der Berater anstoßen. Die Frage ist, ob es gewollt ist, dass der Kunde hier ohne Wissen des Beraters aktiv wird. Auch ein Schaden ist immer wieder ein Kontaktpunkt und eine Möglichkeit Service zu bieten. Nicht immer gut, wenn ein Kunde ohne Unterstützung einen Schaden meldet. Alles online ist eben nicht das Geschäftsmodell von MLP.
Was die Kosten in der Zentrale angeht, bin ich voll deiner Meinung, da liegt viel Einsparpotential. Wenn man sich die letzten 3 Jahre anschaut, dann sind die Umsätze stetig gestiegen, der Gewinn allerdings stetig gesunken, das passt einfach nicht zusammen. Naja, dieses Jahr scheint es ja mit dem Gewinn endlich mal wieder in die andere Richtung zu gehen. Bleibe long und optimistisch 👍
Gewinnentwicklung ist bei hypoport nicht besser, Umsatzentwicklung schon gar nicht. Warum sollte da ein 6-7 mal so hohes KGV gerechtfertigt sein???
Dazu hat MLP fette Bestände, die stetig und im Vermögensmanagement exponentiell wachsen und ist wesentlich breiter aufgestellt. Wenn beide mit nem KGV von 25 bewertet wären, fände ich das angemessen. Was das für die Kurse beider Unternehmen bedeuten würde, kann sich jeder ausrechnen.