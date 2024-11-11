Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): Buy

11.11.2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Q1p: Improved top-line but reduced transfer income; chg.

Q1 sales increased by 4.9% to EUR 107m (eNuW: 104m), which was predominantly driven by advertising (+16% to EUR 39.2m; eNuW: EUR 34.1m) as well as TV Marketing (+4% to EUR 39.2m; eNuW: EUR 38.6m). Moreover, sales from match operations increased by 5% to EUR 8.1m, in line with our estimates, while conference, catering and others was significantly ahead of our forecast with EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR 10.8m). On the other hand, merchandising sales declined in Q1 by 36% to EUR 10.0m (eNuW: EUR 12.4m), after the strong previous year's quarter was mainly boosted by the sale of 90k special jerseys.

Despite the increased top-line, Q1 EBITDA declined to EUR 25.7m (eNuW: EUR 32.0m), implying a margin of 24.0%. The previous year's EBITDA of 79.4m was mainly pushed by a stronger transfer income following the transfer of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid (EUR 103m fee). This summer, only Niclas Füllkrug's transfer to West Ham (eNuW: EUR 27m) was of significance, which is explaining the gap, as transfer income declined by 77% to EUR 19.3m.

With its FY '23/24 report, management also put out a new guidance, targeting sales of EUR 503m (eNuWnew: EUR 502m), an EBITDA of EUR 110-120m (eNuW: EUR 120m) and a FCF of EUR 21m (eNuW: EUR 20.4m).



On the sporting side, BVB had a rough start into the new Bundesliga season. Although the club won every single home game, including an important win against UCL side Leipzig, the team did not manage to win an away game so far resulting in only 16 points and 7th place in the standings. If the team does not overcome its weakness on the road, it could become difficult to qualify for the UCL at the end of the season. In contrast to this, BVB is again looking sharp in this years UCL campaign, having won 3 out of 4 games with the only loss coming from the away game at Real Madrid. With four games to go, the team is now in a very good position to gain a Top-8 spot, which would guarantee qualification for the round of 16. According to sports data provider opta, 17 points are sufficient in 100% of cases (50k simulations), while 16 points is enough in 98% and 15 points in 73% of cases. The necessary 7 points to get to 16 should be achievable given remaining opponents like Zagreb (A), Barcelona (H), Bologna (A) and Donetsk (H). Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50 based on DCF.

