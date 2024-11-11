AGRANA Beteiligungs: Major EBIT Drop Expected in 2024/25 Financial Year

AGRANA expects a very significant EBIT decline of more than 50% for the 2024/25 financial year.

The forecasted EBIT decline is due to higher sugar inventories, falling sugar prices, and increased campaign costs in the Sugar segment.

The Starch segment also faced challenges due to production stoppage at the Pischelsdorf plant, primarily caused by flooding damages in Austria.

AGRANA's operating profit before exceptional items is expected to be between €55 million and €75 million.

The results for the first three quarters of 2024/25 will be published on 14 January 2025.

The announcement is available in both German and English on AGRANA's website.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 14.01.2025.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,000EUR and was down -3,51 % compared with the previous day.





