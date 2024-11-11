Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group Boosts Leadership Team

Niels Flierman has been appointed as a new member of the Management Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG for a three-year term starting January 2025.

Flierman previously led the Paper & Recycling division at DS Smith, managing 15 paper mills and 38 recycling sites across Europe and the US.

The expanded Management Board will consist of four members: Peter Oswald (CEO), Franz Hiesinger (CFO), Roman Billiani (MM Food & Premium Packaging), and Niels Flierman (MM Board & Paper).

Wolfgang Eder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed confidence in the new board's ability to enhance cost, technology, and innovation leadership.

Flierman brings approximately 25 years of management experience in the paper industry, focusing on growth and restructuring initiatives.

The announcement was made on November 11, 2024, and additional information and contact details were provided for investor relations.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 10.03.2025.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 76,55EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous day.





