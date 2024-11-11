Swedish Energy Giant to Invest Billions in Clean Energy Projects in Germany / Vattenfall commits over EUR five billion by 2028 to fossil-free energy production, e-mobility and related services in Europe's largest economy.

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Berlin (ots) - Swedish energy company Vattenfall has announced an ambitious
    investment plan, pledging to invest more than EUR five billion by 2028 into
    renewable energy, e-mobility, and other sustainable solutions in Germany.

    "Germany is the fastest-growing market for renewable energy in Europe," said
    Vattenfall's CFO for Germany, Robert Zurawski. "Energy demand is expected to
    increase by 40 percent by 2030mand could even double by 2045. We see tremendous
    growth potential in expanding fossil-free energy production and energy services
    here."

    As part of its strategic expansion, Vattenfall plans to develop 500 megawatts of
    solar parks and 300 megawatts of large-scale battery storage facilities each
    year. Additionally, the company's planned offshore wind farms, Nordlicht 1 and
    2, are set to become operational by 2028, with a combined capacity of 1.6
    gigawatts. Vattenfall is also committed to significant investments in pumped
    storage hydroelectric plants and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

    Vattenfall said it aimed to conclude medium- and long-term electricity
    partnerships with industrial companies in Germany.

    "Electricity partnerships offer producers and industrial consumers of renewable
    electricity investment security, stable prices and risk spreading in equal
    measure," Zurawski added."

    This substantial investment by a leading European energy provider is a major
    boost for Germany's transition to clean energy," said Robert Hermann, CEO of
    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). "It highlights the exciting business
    opportunities emerging from Germany's ambitious efforts to decarbonize and build
    a sustainable future. And it's another indication that industrial businesses can
    rely on secure supplies of clean energy in Germany."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

