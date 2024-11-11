Swedish Energy Giant to Invest Billions in Clean Energy Projects in Germany / Vattenfall commits over EUR five billion by 2028 to fossil-free energy production, e-mobility and related services in Europe's largest economy.

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has announced an ambitious investment plan, pledging to invest more than EUR five billion by 2028 into renewable energy, e-mobility, and other sustainable solutions in Germany. "Germany is the fastest-growing market …



