Swedish Energy Giant to Invest Billions in Clean Energy Projects in Germany / Vattenfall commits over EUR five billion by 2028 to fossil-free energy production, e-mobility and related services in Europe's largest economy.
Berlin (ots) - Swedish energy company Vattenfall has announced an ambitious
investment plan, pledging to invest more than EUR five billion by 2028 into
renewable energy, e-mobility, and other sustainable solutions in Germany.
"Germany is the fastest-growing market for renewable energy in Europe," said
Vattenfall's CFO for Germany, Robert Zurawski. "Energy demand is expected to
increase by 40 percent by 2030mand could even double by 2045. We see tremendous
growth potential in expanding fossil-free energy production and energy services
here."
As part of its strategic expansion, Vattenfall plans to develop 500 megawatts of
solar parks and 300 megawatts of large-scale battery storage facilities each
year. Additionally, the company's planned offshore wind farms, Nordlicht 1 and
2, are set to become operational by 2028, with a combined capacity of 1.6
gigawatts. Vattenfall is also committed to significant investments in pumped
storage hydroelectric plants and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
Vattenfall said it aimed to conclude medium- and long-term electricity
partnerships with industrial companies in Germany.
"Electricity partnerships offer producers and industrial consumers of renewable
electricity investment security, stable prices and risk spreading in equal
measure," Zurawski added."
This substantial investment by a leading European energy provider is a major
boost for Germany's transition to clean energy," said Robert Hermann, CEO of
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). "It highlights the exciting business
opportunities emerging from Germany's ambitious efforts to decarbonize and build
a sustainable future. And it's another indication that industrial businesses can
rely on secure supplies of clean energy in Germany."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Press Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin
+4930200099170
Press Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin
+4930200099170
