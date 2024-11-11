CANCOM SE: 2024 Forecast Cut Amid Rising Uncertainties

CANCOM SE has lowered its forecast for the 2024 financial year due to increased uncertainties in market conditions, particularly in Germany and Austria.

The company reported third-quarter sales of €422.6 million, a slight increase from €415.8 million in the previous year, but a decrease in EBITDA from €35.0 million to €31.0 million.

The fourth quarter typically sees significant business from public sector and SME customers, whose investment behavior is expected to be affected by recent political changes.

The updated forecast for 2024 includes turnover of €1,650 to €1,750 million (down from €1,750 to €2,000 million), gross profit of €640 to €710 million (previously €640 to €740 million), and EBITDA of €112 to €130 million (previously €130 to €155 million).

EBITA is now forecasted to be between €57 to €75 million, reduced from the previous estimate of €75 to €100 million.

The full quarterly report for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on November 12, 2024, on CANCOM's website.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 23,650EUR and was down -3,55 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,820EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.574,72PKT (+1,37 %).





