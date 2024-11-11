CANCOM SE: 2024 Forecast Cut Amid Rising Uncertainties
Facing market uncertainties, CANCOM SE revises its 2024 forecast, noting shifts in Germany and Austria. Despite a slight sales rise, EBITDA has dipped, prompting adjusted financial expectations.
- CANCOM SE has lowered its forecast for the 2024 financial year due to increased uncertainties in market conditions, particularly in Germany and Austria.
- The company reported third-quarter sales of €422.6 million, a slight increase from €415.8 million in the previous year, but a decrease in EBITDA from €35.0 million to €31.0 million.
- The fourth quarter typically sees significant business from public sector and SME customers, whose investment behavior is expected to be affected by recent political changes.
- The updated forecast for 2024 includes turnover of €1,650 to €1,750 million (down from €1,750 to €2,000 million), gross profit of €640 to €710 million (previously €640 to €740 million), and EBITDA of €112 to €130 million (previously €130 to €155 million).
- EBITA is now forecasted to be between €57 to €75 million, reduced from the previous estimate of €75 to €100 million.
- The full quarterly report for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on November 12, 2024, on CANCOM's website.
