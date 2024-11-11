INDUS Holding Boosts Q3 Sales and Adjusted EBITA

INDUS Holding AG reported sales of EUR 1,282.2 million and adjusted EBITA of EUR 117.6 million for the first nine months of 2024.

The third quarter of 2024 saw sales of EUR 443.1 million and operating income (EBIT) of EUR 31.8 million, showing improvement over the first half of the year.

The Engineering and Infrastructure segments contributed positively to earnings, while the Materials segment faced challenges due to price and volume declines.

Earnings after taxes increased to EUR 50.0 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 1.89.

Free cash flow for the first nine months was EUR 71.9 million, with an equity ratio of 37.9% as of September 30, 2024.

The company projects full-year sales between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.80 billion, with expected EBIT of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million, amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at INDUS Holding is on 12.11.2024.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 20,925EUR and was up +1,33 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.570,92PKT (+1,34 %).





