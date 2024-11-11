INDUS Holding Boosts Q3 Sales and Adjusted EBITA
INDUS Holding AG's financial performance in 2024 shows resilience, with significant sales and earnings growth, despite challenges in the Materials segment. The company remains optimistic for the year ahead.
- INDUS Holding AG reported sales of EUR 1,282.2 million and adjusted EBITA of EUR 117.6 million for the first nine months of 2024.
- The third quarter of 2024 saw sales of EUR 443.1 million and operating income (EBIT) of EUR 31.8 million, showing improvement over the first half of the year.
- The Engineering and Infrastructure segments contributed positively to earnings, while the Materials segment faced challenges due to price and volume declines.
- Earnings after taxes increased to EUR 50.0 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 1.89.
- Free cash flow for the first nine months was EUR 71.9 million, with an equity ratio of 37.9% as of September 30, 2024.
- The company projects full-year sales between EUR 1.70 billion and EUR 1.80 billion, with expected EBIT of EUR 115 million to EUR 125 million, amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges.
