PSP Swiss Property Hits Strong Results, Projects CHF 300M EBITDA for 2024
PSP Swiss Property AG projects robust growth for 2024, with an impressive EBITDA target and a declining vacancy rate, highlighting a thriving real estate portfolio and significant profit gains.
- PSP Swiss Property AG confirms an EBITDA guidance of CHF 300 million for FY 2024, with a projected vacancy rate of 3.5% by year-end 2024.
- The real estate portfolio's value increased to CHF 9.7 billion, with a decrease in vacancy rate from 4.0% to 3.6% during H1 2024.
- Net profit rose by 45.4% to CHF 225.9 million, driven by a portfolio appreciation of CHF 61.4 million, contrasting with a devaluation in the previous year.
- Rental income increased by 5.8% to CHF 262.0 million, with a like-for-like increase of 3.7%, attributed to turnover rents and indexation.
- The company maintains a strong equity base of CHF 5.264 billion, with an equity ratio of 53.8% and a net asset value (NAV) per share of CHF 114.76.
- Looking ahead, rental income for 2024 is expected to surpass 2023 levels, while financial expenses are anticipated to rise due to increased market interest rates.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PSP Swiss Property is on 12.11.2024.
ISIN:CH0018294154WKN:A0CA16
