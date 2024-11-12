SAF-HOLLAND SE: Robust Business Model Thrives Amid Market Challenges

Nine-month sales for SAF-HOLLAND SE amounted to EUR 1,452.5 million, an 8.6% decrease from the previous year.

The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.5 percentage points to 10.1% despite a decline in sales.

The result for the period was EUR 60.2 million, only slightly below the previous year's figure of EUR 62.6 million.

Operating free cash flow reached EUR 86.7 million, down from EUR 101.6 million the previous year.

The aftermarket business increased its share of sales from 30.8% to 37.6%, partially offsetting the decline in the original equipment business.

The outlook for 2024 fiscal year sales was adjusted to around EUR 1,950 million, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of around 10%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 12.11.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).





