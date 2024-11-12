    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SAF-HOLLAND SE: Robust Business Model Thrives Amid Market Challenges

    SAF-HOLLAND SE navigated a challenging year with resilience, reporting a 8.6% drop in sales but achieving a stronger EBIT margin. Despite lower sales, strategic shifts in their business mix show promise.

    Foto: SAF Holland
    • Nine-month sales for SAF-HOLLAND SE amounted to EUR 1,452.5 million, an 8.6% decrease from the previous year.
    • The adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.5 percentage points to 10.1% despite a decline in sales.
    • The result for the period was EUR 60.2 million, only slightly below the previous year's figure of EUR 62.6 million.
    • Operating free cash flow reached EUR 86.7 million, down from EUR 101.6 million the previous year.
    • The aftermarket business increased its share of sales from 30.8% to 37.6%, partially offsetting the decline in the original equipment business.
    • The outlook for 2024 fiscal year sales was adjusted to around EUR 1,950 million, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of around 10%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 12.11.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
