HomeToGo's 9M/24: 30% Revenue Surge, EBITDA Triples, Cash Flow Soars
HomeToGo has achieved remarkable financial growth in 2024, with Booking Revenues soaring by 30% and Adjusted EBITDA more than tripling. Discover the impressive strides in their latest performance update.
- HomeToGo reported a 30% year-over-year growth in Booking Revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €209.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to €16.8M, reflecting a 258.7% year-over-year increase.
- Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow, which increased by 50.2% year-over-year, nearly reaching break-even at €(0.9)M in Q3/24.
- The Marketplace segment saw a 29.4% year-over-year increase in Booking Revenues to €157.1M, with Adjusted EBITDA growing nearly tenfold to €6.2M.
- The HomeToGo_PRO segment reported a 33.6% increase in Booking Revenues to €60.3M, with Adjusted EBITDA more than doubling to €10.6M.
- HomeToGo updated its full-year 2024 guidance, targeting more than €255M in Booking Revenues, while slightly adjusting IFRS Revenues guidance to a range of €215M - 220M due to market conditions.
The next important date, Q3 2024 Financial Results and Earnings Call, at HomeToGo is on 12.11.2024.
-0,71 %
-4,54 %
+7,54 %
+17,43 %
-14,26 %
-77,95 %
-82,16 %
ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte