Wienerberger: Strong Q3 Results Showcase Resilience & Sustainable Growth

Wienerberger achieved solid Q3 results with revenues of €3,392 million and an operating EBITDA of €602 million, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The company focused on intensified cost management and efficiency improvements, saving €22 million in Q3 and expecting total savings of approximately €100 million for the year.

Stable demand in renovation and infrastructure sectors helped Wienerberger maintain performance, while new residential housing volumes improved slower than expected.

The integration of Terreal strengthened Wienerberger's position in the roofing sector, contributing €21 million to Q3 operating EBITDA and aligning with climate goals.

Wienerberger anticipates full-year earnings of €750 - 770 million operating EBITDA, with continued strength in renovation and infrastructure sectors.

The company is well-positioned for a market recovery in 2025, driven by lower interest rates, governmental stimulus, and improved conditions in key regions.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 12.11.2024.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 28,44EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.





