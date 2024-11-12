    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Wienerberger: Strong Q3 Results Showcase Resilience & Sustainable Growth

    Wienerberger navigated tough economic waters in Q3, achieving €3,392 million in revenue and €602 million in operating EBITDA. Strategic cost management and sector stability bolstered their performance.

    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • Wienerberger achieved solid Q3 results with revenues of €3,392 million and an operating EBITDA of €602 million, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.
    • The company focused on intensified cost management and efficiency improvements, saving €22 million in Q3 and expecting total savings of approximately €100 million for the year.
    • Stable demand in renovation and infrastructure sectors helped Wienerberger maintain performance, while new residential housing volumes improved slower than expected.
    • The integration of Terreal strengthened Wienerberger's position in the roofing sector, contributing €21 million to Q3 operating EBITDA and aligning with climate goals.
    • Wienerberger anticipates full-year earnings of €750 - 770 million operating EBITDA, with continued strength in renovation and infrastructure sectors.
    • The company is well-positioned for a market recovery in 2025, driven by lower interest rates, governmental stimulus, and improved conditions in key regions.

