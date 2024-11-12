KWS Q1 2024/25 Results Released, Forecast Confirmed

KWS reported strong sales growth of 18% in the first quarter of 2024/2025, primarily due to early sales.

A one-time gain of €110 million was achieved from the divestment of the corn and sorghum business in South America.

Net debt decreased significantly by around €500 million year-on-year.

The forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year was confirmed, with expected net sales growth of 2% to 4% and an EBIT margin between 14% and 16%.

The equity ratio increased to 55.1%, and total assets were €2,690.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

KWS continues to focus on plant breeding and seed production, investing over €300 million in research and development in the last fiscal year.

The next important date at KWS SAAT is on 12.11.2024.

