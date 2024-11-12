Paragon Boosts Earnings & Cash Flow Despite Revenue Drop
In the first nine months of 2024, paragon faced a revenue dip but managed to break even by Q3 through strategic cost-cutting. With improved cash flow and optimistic forecasts, the future looks promising.
- paragon's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 106.3m, a 12.9% decrease from the previous year.
- Despite the revenue decline, paragon achieved a breakeven point in the third quarter due to consistent cost-cutting measures.
- EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 12.9m, with a margin of 12.1%, despite market challenges.
- Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 8.1m, compared to EUR -5.6m in the previous year.
- Sales expectations for 2024 have been adjusted to EUR 135 to 140m, with an expected EBITDA of EUR 18 to 20m at the upper end of expectations.
- paragon anticipates stable or slightly growing revenue in 2025, with a significant increase in net income due to optimization measures.
The next important date, Consolidated interim report as of September 30, 2024 (9 months), at paragon is on 12.11.2024.
-0,77 %
+1,84 %
-12,05 %
-29,12 %
-54,09 %
-75,87 %
-86,62 %
-85,18 %
-75,16 %
ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte