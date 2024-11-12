    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Paragon Boosts Earnings & Cash Flow Despite Revenue Drop

    In the first nine months of 2024, paragon faced a revenue dip but managed to break even by Q3 through strategic cost-cutting. With improved cash flow and optimistic forecasts, the future looks promising.

    • paragon's revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was EUR 106.3m, a 12.9% decrease from the previous year.
    • Despite the revenue decline, paragon achieved a breakeven point in the third quarter due to consistent cost-cutting measures.
    • EBITDA for the first nine months was EUR 12.9m, with a margin of 12.1%, despite market challenges.
    • Cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 8.1m, compared to EUR -5.6m in the previous year.
    • Sales expectations for 2024 have been adjusted to EUR 135 to 140m, with an expected EBITDA of EUR 18 to 20m at the upper end of expectations.
    • paragon anticipates stable or slightly growing revenue in 2025, with a significant increase in net income due to optimization measures.

    The next important date, Consolidated interim report as of September 30, 2024 (9 months), at paragon is on 12.11.2024.


    paragon

    -0,77 %
    +1,84 %
    -12,05 %
    -29,12 %
    -54,09 %
    -75,87 %
    -86,62 %
    -85,18 %
    -75,16 %
    ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Paragon Boosts Earnings & Cash Flow Despite Revenue Drop In the first nine months of 2024, paragon faced a revenue dip but managed to break even by Q3 through strategic cost-cutting. With improved cash flow and optimistic forecasts, the future looks promising.