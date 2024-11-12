Lonza Boosts Bioconjugation in Visp with Two New Manufacturing Suites
Lonza is set to double its bioconjugation capacity in Visp, Switzerland, with a major expansion, adding 2,000m² of space and creating 200 jobs, all while focusing on sustainability.
- Lonza is expanding its bioconjugation capabilities in Visp, Switzerland, by adding two additional manufacturing suites.
- The expansion will provide 2,000m2 of manufacturing space, including two 1,200L multipurpose suites and supporting infrastructure.
- This investment will create approximately 200 new jobs and is expected to be operational by 2028.
- The new suites will double Lonza's capacity for launching and commercially supplying bioconjugates, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).
- The expansion supports Lonza's growth in the bioconjugates market and includes sustainable design features to reduce carbon footprint and waste.
- Lonza has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006, offering a fully integrated solution for bioconjugate manufacturing.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 29.01.2025.
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
