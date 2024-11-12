Sixt Vz Hits Record: Q3 Revenue Soars to €1.24B, 20% Margin Maintained
Sixt SE has reached new heights with its Q3 performance, showcasing impressive growth and strategic advancements. With record revenues and optimized operations, the company is poised for a promising future.
Foto: hanohiki - stock.adobe.com
- Sixt SE reported record Q3 revenue of EUR 1.24 billion, a 10% increase from Q3 2023 and 60% higher than pre-Covid levels in 2019.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q3 remained stable at EUR 246.4 million, matching the previous year's figure, with an EBT margin of 19.8%.
- The company achieved a record EBITDA of EUR 542.4 million, driven by high demand and improved fleet utilization during the summer season.
- Vehicle procurement has been optimized, allowing Sixt to purchase vehicles under better conditions and increase the share of non-risk vehicles to over 98% in Europe.
- Sixt plans to continue investing in customer experience, with nearly 60% of its fleet consisting of premium vehicles and new branches opened in major cities.
- For the full year, Sixt expects a significant increase in consolidated revenue and anticipates EBT of around EUR 340 million, aligning with current market expectations.
The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 56,85EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.
-3,50 %
-1,25 %
-2,47 %
+7,60 %
-10,53 %
-39,07 %
-11,68 %
+144,23 %
+141,87 %
ISIN:DE0007231334WKN:723133
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte