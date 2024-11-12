Sixt Vz Hits Record: Q3 Revenue Soars to €1.24B, 20% Margin Maintained

Sixt SE reported record Q3 revenue of EUR 1.24 billion, a 10% increase from Q3 2023 and 60% higher than pre-Covid levels in 2019.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q3 remained stable at EUR 246.4 million, matching the previous year's figure, with an EBT margin of 19.8%.

The company achieved a record EBITDA of EUR 542.4 million, driven by high demand and improved fleet utilization during the summer season.

Vehicle procurement has been optimized, allowing Sixt to purchase vehicles under better conditions and increase the share of non-risk vehicles to over 98% in Europe.

Sixt plans to continue investing in customer experience, with nearly 60% of its fleet consisting of premium vehicles and new branches opened in major cities.

For the full year, Sixt expects a significant increase in consolidated revenue and anticipates EBT of around EUR 340 million, aligning with current market expectations.

The price of Sixt Vz at the time of the news was 56,85EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,45EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.





