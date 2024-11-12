IONOS Group SE Reports Strong 2024 Nine-Month Results

IONOS Group SE increased its customer base by 110,000, reaching 6.30 million customers in the first nine months of 2024.

Revenue grew by 7.8% to €1,141.6 million compared to €1,058.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 9.2% to €334.5 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 29.3%.

Revenue guidance for 2024 is confirmed, with expected growth of approximately 9%.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is projected to remain around €450 million.

For 2025, IONOS plans a revenue growth of 10% and an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 23,675EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,63 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).





