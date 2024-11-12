IONOS Group SE Reports Strong 2024 Nine-Month Results
IONOS Group SE is on a growth trajectory, adding 110,000 customers and boosting revenue by 7.8% in 2024. With a solid EBITDA margin, the company eyes further expansion in 2025.
- IONOS Group SE increased its customer base by 110,000, reaching 6.30 million customers in the first nine months of 2024.
- Revenue grew by 7.8% to €1,141.6 million compared to €1,058.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 9.2% to €334.5 million, with the EBITDA margin increasing to 29.3%.
- Revenue guidance for 2024 is confirmed, with expected growth of approximately 9%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is projected to remain around €450 million.
- For 2025, IONOS plans a revenue growth of 10% and an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 23,675EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,63 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).
+3,16 %
+0,62 %
+8,91 %
-0,41 %
+70,74 %
+37,59 %
ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte