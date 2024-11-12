GESCO SE Unveils Impressive Results for First Three Quarters of 2024
GESCO SE faces a challenging 2024 as weak demand hits sales and earnings hard. Despite a slight edge in orders, key financial metrics have plummeted, testing the resilience of the new CEO.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Weak demand has negatively impacted GESCO SE's sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2024.
- The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.05, indicating incoming orders of €400.6 million, which is 4.0% lower than the previous year.
- Sales for the first three quarters totaled €382.9 million, significantly lower than the previous year's figure, reflecting weak demand in the investment sector.
- EBITDA decreased from €44.5 million to €26.5 million, and EBIT fell from €28.8 million to €9.2 million compared to the same period in 2023.
- Earnings per share dropped to €0.51 from €1.80 in the previous year.
- CEO Johannes Pfeffer, who took office on October 1, 2024, remains optimistic about future growth potential despite current challenges.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at GESCO is on 12.11.2024.
The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,775EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-1,08 %
-2,47 %
-30,83 %
-41,03 %
-29,09 %
-40,56 %
-17,41 %
ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte