GESCO SE Unveils Impressive Results for First Three Quarters of 2024

Weak demand has negatively impacted GESCO SE's sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2024.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.05, indicating incoming orders of €400.6 million, which is 4.0% lower than the previous year.

Sales for the first three quarters totaled €382.9 million, significantly lower than the previous year's figure, reflecting weak demand in the investment sector.

EBITDA decreased from €44.5 million to €26.5 million, and EBIT fell from €28.8 million to €9.2 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Earnings per share dropped to €0.51 from €1.80 in the previous year.

CEO Johannes Pfeffer, who took office on October 1, 2024, remains optimistic about future growth potential despite current challenges.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at GESCO is on 12.11.2024.

The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 13,775EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.





