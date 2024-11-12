ElringKlinger Shines in Q3 2024 Despite Challenging Conditions

ElringKlinger AG reported solid Q3 2024 results with group revenue of EUR 441 million, showing slight organic growth despite challenging conditions.

The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.2% in Q3 2024, with a year-to-date margin of 5.1%, aligning with the annual target.

Net financial liabilities were reduced to EUR 350 million, improving the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.7.

The company divested two subsidiaries in Sevelen (CH) and Buford (USA) to sharpen its corporate profile, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2024.

Revenue performance varied by region, with significant growth in Germany (10.6%) and the Rest of Europe (2.0%), while North America and Asia-Pacific saw declines.

The Group revised its 2024 guidance, maintaining an expected adjusted EBIT margin of around 5% but anticipating lower ROCE and slightly reduced revenue compared to the previous year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 12.11.2024.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,0425EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.





