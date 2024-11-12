3U HOLDING Thrives: Strong Growth & Performance in 2024's First 9 Months

3U Group achieved a revenue increase of 11.6% in the first nine months of 2024, reaching EUR 42.1 million.

The ITC segment was the strongest growth driver, with a revenue increase of almost 40% to EUR 14.6 million.

The Renewable Energies segment faced challenges due to weather conditions and prices, resulting in a revenue decline of 39.0% to EUR 3.7 million.

The SHAC segment's revenue increased by 12.2% to EUR 24.5 million, driven by demand for photovoltaic modules and other products.

The Group's EBITDA rose slightly by 2.0% to EUR 3.5 million, despite higher personnel and operating expenses.

The Management Board revised the 2024 outlook, anticipating lower consolidated revenue and EBITDA margin due to challenges in the Renewable Energies and SHAC segments.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,5590EUR and was down -0,57 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5580EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.





