United Internet Shines: Strong Performance in First 9 Months of 2024

United Internet AG increased its customer contracts by 420,000, reaching a total of 28.87 million contracts in the first nine months of 2024.

Sales grew by 2.0% to EUR 4.661 billion, despite a decline in hardware revenues and lower aftermarket sales.

EBITDA decreased by 1.4% to EUR 978.4 million, impacted by higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

EBIT was affected by increased depreciation costs, resulting in a decrease to EUR 529.5 million.

EPS declined from EUR 1.22 to EUR 0.82, mainly due to EBIT development and increased interest expenses.

United Internet AG expects sales to increase to approximately EUR 6.35 billion in 2024, with EBITDA projected to be around EUR 1.38 billion, including out-of-period expenses.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2024.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 18,875EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,670EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.975,51PKT (+1,21 %).





