1&1 Sees Strong Operational Growth in First Nine Months of 2024

1&1 AG achieved operational growth in the first nine months of 2024, increasing customer contracts by 90,000 to 16.35 million.

Service revenues rose by 2.5% to €2,478.7 million, while total revenue slightly decreased by 0.5% to €3,017.2 million.

EBITDA in the Access segment increased by 7.7% to €630.1 million, but total EBITDA decreased by 9.4% to €463.0 million due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

EBIT declined to €287.5 million, and earnings per share fell to €1.11, a decrease of 22.9% compared to the previous year.

The company expects service revenues to increase to approximately €3.31 billion in 2024, with EBITDA expected to grow by around 9% in the Access segment.

1&1 AG operates a fully virtualised mobile network using Open RAN technology and offers broadband connections through its fibre-optic network and partnerships with regional carriers.

The next important date, Press release on quarterly report (as of Q3), at 1&1 is on 12.11.2024.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 12,920EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,910EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).





