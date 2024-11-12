1&1 Sees Strong Operational Growth in First Nine Months of 2024
In the first nine months of 2024, 1&1 AG navigated a mixed financial landscape, achieving growth in customer contracts and service revenues, while facing challenges in overall revenue and earnings.
- 1&1 AG achieved operational growth in the first nine months of 2024, increasing customer contracts by 90,000 to 16.35 million.
- Service revenues rose by 2.5% to €2,478.7 million, while total revenue slightly decreased by 0.5% to €3,017.2 million.
- EBITDA in the Access segment increased by 7.7% to €630.1 million, but total EBITDA decreased by 9.4% to €463.0 million due to increased start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.
- EBIT declined to €287.5 million, and earnings per share fell to €1.11, a decrease of 22.9% compared to the previous year.
- The company expects service revenues to increase to approximately €3.31 billion in 2024, with EBITDA expected to grow by around 9% in the Access segment.
- 1&1 AG operates a fully virtualised mobile network using Open RAN technology and offers broadband connections through its fibre-optic network and partnerships with regional carriers.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 12,920EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,910EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.564,50PKT (+1,29 %).
-2,46 %
-3,79 %
-7,31 %
-1,25 %
-21,44 %
-52,65 %
-48,79 %
-55,01 %
-28,78 %
ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
